Set sail with your pals in a new ‘Adventure Time’ game

A new Adventure Time game is in the works and it features some maritime fun, a nameable boat and pirates. Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion begins with a flooded Land of Ooo and Adventure Time characters have to set off to figure out what's going on. You'll be able to play as Finn, Jake, Marceline and BMO as you battle pirates, add others to your crew and hunt for clues. And the boat you and your pals will be riding on -- you can enter to name it through a competition that opens today.