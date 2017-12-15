‘The Electric State’ film is in the works with ‘It’ director on board

The narrative artbook was funded through Kickstarter and depicts a bleak US. The book follows a runaway teenager and her toy robot as they travel through the country. Remnants of large battle drones and piles of trash from a declining high tech society are strewn about the countryside and as the teen and her robot travel towards the west coast, things keep getting worse and worse.

Joe and Anthony Russo directed the last two Captain America movies, the writers of which -- Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely -- will be writing The Electric State's script. The Russo brothers are also directing the two The Avengers sequels. In a statement to Deadline the Russos said, "The opportunity to partner with inspirational talents like Simon, Andy, Chris and Steve is exactly the reason we started our company. We can't wait to help this team create something special."