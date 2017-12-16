Netflix may run Watergate series developed by George Clooney

To be clear, Clooney is hedging his bets. He's producing another miniseries, an adaptation of Catch-22, that's being produced by Paramount Television (i.e. Viacom) and Anonymous Content. However, it's notable that he's making a series for Netflix. It's not just that the internet video giant now has enough power to attract A-list talent -- it's that people like Clooney now see streaming services as viable (and potentially ideal) places for shows that previously had to be shoehorned into conventional TV schedules to get a lot of exposure.