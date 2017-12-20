LG will release new AI products under the 'ThinQ' brand

The Korean company already has smart appliances out on the market under the SmartThinQ banner, but it says the new brand is meant to "highlight that LG('s) intelligent products." It said in a statement that "AI is the next frontier in technology and as a leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, [it has] a responsibility to make AI more approachable and less intimidating." Over the past year, LG has been dropping hints that it plans to put a spotlight on artificial intelligence. At CES 2017, it announced its DeepThinQ deep learning technology. The company also opened an Artificial Intelligence Lab in Seoul to house all its voice-, video- and sensor-related AI research.