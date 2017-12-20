‘Stargate: Origins’ will make its streaming debut on February 15th

The show features a young Katherine Langford, played by Ellie Gall, who is the daughter of the man who originally discovered the Stargate. While the original movie and TV show spin-offs are firmly in sci-fi territory, it appears that this show will take its inspiration from movies like Indiana Jones, complete with Nazi villains.

It remains to be seen how much this show will change established canon -- after all, it was archaeologist Daniel Jackson who decoded the Stargate decades later. Still, Stargate: Origins looks fun, and the price is low enough to encourage people to check it out.