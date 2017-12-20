‘Stargate: Origins’ will make its streaming debut on February 15th

Stargate: Origins, the digital-only prequel show, will make its debut on February 15th, according to a teaser that was released today. It will be available exclusively on Stargate Command, a dedicated platform where fans can interact and watch all the movies and TV episodes. The price appears to be a one-time $20 fee.
The show features a young Katherine Langford, played by Ellie Gall, who is the daughter of the man who originally discovered the Stargate. While the original movie and TV show spin-offs are firmly in sci-fi territory, it appears that this show will take its inspiration from movies like Indiana Jones, complete with Nazi villains.
It remains to be seen how much this show will change established canon -- after all, it was archaeologist Daniel Jackson who decoded the Stargate decades later. Still, Stargate: Origins looks fun, and the price is low enough to encourage people to check it out.