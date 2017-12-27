Anyone can buy the Surface Pro with LTE on the Microsoft Store

The Surface Pro with LTE Advanced comes in two versions: The lower has a 128GB SSD with 4GB of RAM for $1,150 while the pricier model doubles the specs for 256GB of space and 8GB of RAM for $1,450. Both come with an Intel Core i5 and claim up to 13.5 hours of battery life, but be aware that both the Signature Type Cover and the Surface Pen are sold separately. It's unclear if consumers will get their own configurations, possibly including larger SSD and RAM packages available for the costlier non-LTE Surface Pro kits.