Telegram for Android now supports multiple accounts

While the iOS app remains a step behind its Android sibling and still can't support multiple accounts, the company has something for Apple users, as well. Telegram is finally giving you a way to change what your app looks like under the new Appearance setting. The iOS version now has several themes to choose from, including two dark "night time" themes and a "day" theme with colors you can tweak. That's not quite as useful as having support for more than one account, but fingers crossed that themes' arrival on iOS means Android's other features will soon follow.

Unlike the other two in Telegram's update list, both mobile platforms share version 4.7's last new feature: quick replies. You can simply swipe left on a friend's text bubble to write a reply specifically for that part of the conversation, so you can type up multiple responses without confusing yourself and your friend.