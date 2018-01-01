Samsung preps Chrome OS tablet with a high-end camera

Samsung's Chromebooks haven't always been smashing successes, but it's clearly willing to shake up its formula when necessary. In a follow-up to hints from November, Chrome Unboxed has discovered code references confirming the existence of "Nautlius," a Samsung-made detachable Chrome OS tablet. And from initial appearances, it might not just be a Google-powered Galaxy Book. While Nautlius appears to use a 7th-generation Intel Core chip like its Windows counterpart, the code points to the presence of the Sony IMX258 camera used in the LG G6. Given that many Chromebooks have a 720p cam at best, this might be the first Chrome OS device with a camera you'd genuinely enjoy using.
There aren't many other clues, although the detachable design suggests this will likely be relatively compact with a 12-inch or smaller screen. To us, the bigger questions are the launch details. You might see Samsung unveil Nautlius at CES later in January, but we wouldn't call it a guarantee. And then there's the matter of price. The use of Intel chips suggests this won't be an entry level device, but it's not known whether Nautilus will compete with high-end Chrome OS machines like the Pixelbook or aim for a significantly lower price. Whatever the price, it might be the only game in town if you want a Surface-style tablet that packs both Google software and reasonably powerful hardware.