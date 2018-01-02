'Friends' finally comes to Netflix UK

In August 2011, Channel 4 broadcast Friends for the last time. It was the end of an era — many, myself included, had grown up with the coffee-fueled Manhattanites on the terrestrial channel and its hipper sibling E4. That same year, the beloved sitcom switched to Comedy Central, restricting it to those with an applicable Sky, BT or Virgin Media package. If, like me, you've missed the gang and their New York hijinks, good news — the show is now available on Netflix in the UK. It's been an awfully long wait — all 10 seasons, after all, came to US Netflix on January 1st, 2015.