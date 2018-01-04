Amazon Alexa now controls your microwave

Expect to see the cooking features in use very soon. Whirlpool has already created its own Alexa skill for microwaves, and plans to launch it "soon." GE Appliances, Kenmore, LG and Samsung have also committed to working on skills for their own ovens and "more appliances." Also, Amazon is putting its money where its mouth is. It's investing in June Life, the company behind the connected June Oven. The move will lead to June adding Alexa commands once oven support is available. All told, Amazon clearly hopes to become a mainstay in the kitchen -- the only button you may have to press is the one to open your microwave door.