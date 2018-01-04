LG's tiny 4K projector puts a 150-inch screen in any room

In addition to being LG's first UHD projector, HU80KA is apparently also its brightest yet at 2,500 lumens -- its full HD projectors top out at 2,000. And since resolution isn't everything, the model supports HDR content, as well, to make images more life-like. On the audio side of things, HU80KA comes with two 7W speakers, but it can easily be connected to external speakers or soundbars via optical output, HDMI or Bluetooth. Of course, the only way to know if it can truly deliver is to see it for yourself. Unfortunately, LG still doesn't have pricing and availability info to share with us, but we'll at least be able to check it out for you on the showfloor in Vegas.

