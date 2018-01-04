Mesh WiFi startup Eeros lays off a fifth of its workforce

TechCrunch reports that the lay-offs equate to around 20 percent of Eero's total workforce. According to a statement by the company, it seems the move follows a potentially financially-driven decision to scrap a new project. "Over the past year we explored several related projects, and we've now made the tough decision to eliminate one new project in favor of greater focus on our core business," it read.

Eero, which has been at the forefront of mesh WiFi, hasn't been short of capital since its arrival to Silicon Valley, raising $90 million at its start and a further $50 million in May 2016. But it's seen significant competition in its time, too, with the likes of Google, Linksys and Samsung all promising the same services, and all, as evidenced by Eero's lay-offs, with bigger names and budgets.