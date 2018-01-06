HP updates its Chromebook lineup with 11- and 14-inch models

No, it's not a 360-degree hinge that turns the computer into a pseudo-tablet, as last year's Acer and Asus Google for Education Chromebooks were (or HP's own convertible x360). But both the Chromebook 11 G6 Education Edition and Chromebook 14 G5 have modest improvements over older models, with the choice of an Intel Celeron N3350 or N3450 processor, 8GB of memory and 64GB of storage. They're not the thinnest machines at just below 19mm thick, but that's what keeps their costs low. Speaking of, HP didn't release a price for either model, but the Chromebook 11 G5 cost $190 when it hit shelves back in October 2016.

