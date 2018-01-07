ThirdEye’s AR glasses come with massive swappable batteries

The team says its glasses are unique because it's developing both the hardware and software in parallel. They're meant primarily for enterprise customers — think engineers, doctors and teachers — who might need to wear them for long periods. The company says it could have potential as a consumer product too, however. A sports broadcaster, for instance, might offer them to subscribers who want a big-screen (and some day, possibly multi-screen) viewing experience at home. Pricing is based on the client and their software needs — if you want a vanilla set of X1 glasses, however, they'll run you somewhere between $800 and $1000 this March.

