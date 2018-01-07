ThirdEye’s AR glasses come with massive swappable batteries

I know what you're thinking, and yes — these are some dorky-looking AR glasses. What they lack in style, however, they arguably make up for in battery life. The ThirdEye X1 packs two hot-swappable batteries with a combined 2400 mAh charge — more than any of its competitors, apparently. That means the glasses, which project a 90-inch virtual "screen" roughly 10 feet in front of you, can last all day provided you have plenty of fresh batteries. At CES 2018, I was able to put them on and get a brief glimpse of its AR capabilities — unfortunately, though, the team at the booth could summon little more than a misty loading screen. (Lame.)
The team says its glasses are unique because it's developing both the hardware and software in parallel. They're meant primarily for enterprise customers — think engineers, doctors and teachers — who might need to wear them for long periods. The company says it could have potential as a consumer product too, however. A sports broadcaster, for instance, might offer them to subscribers who want a big-screen (and some day, possibly multi-screen) viewing experience at home. Pricing is based on the client and their software needs — if you want a vanilla set of X1 glasses, however, they'll run you somewhere between $800 and $1000 this March.
Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.