Anker's Bluetooth charger brings Alexa to your modern car

You can do anything you can usually do with Alexa through Roav Viva, such as checking for weather conditions or ordering a coffee. If you want to play music, you can ask Alexa to connect to iHeartRadio or Pandora. You can also listen to audiobooks on Audible, play Jeopardy with friends during a road trip and use voice commands to look up directions on Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze. If you want to use Roav Viva as a charger, you can plug in two devices at once. Since it's powered by Anker's super-fast PowerIQ charging technology, you may even be able to quickly switch between the gadgets you're charging if you need to.

Anker's Roav Viva works with both Android and iPhone, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Unlike Garmin Speak, which can also put Alexa in your car for $150, this one will only set you back $50. It's now available for pre-order on Amazon in the US, and it'll also launch globally early this year.

