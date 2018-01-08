Garmin Speak Plus mixes Amazon Alexa with a dash cam

The Plus continues to pair with your smartphone to get online, and can use either Bluetooth or an aux cable to pipe music to your car's audio system. An OLED screen provides basic navigation details so you don't miss a turn.

Not surprisingly, the addition of the camera raises the price. The Speak Plus will sell for $230 when it ships on January 22nd ($200 if you pre-order by January 20th), or well over the $150 for the original Speak. However, it might make more sense. Many people are content with mounting their phone and using its built-in assistant, and there's not much point to Speak if you have a vehicle with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. However, dash cams are a different story -- this gives you some useful safety and insurance features in addition to keeping your eyes on the road while you drive to an unfamiliar destination.

