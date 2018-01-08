NVIDIA and Volkswagen team up to build an AI co-pilot

Volkswagen's been talking about its intelligent co-pilot system for upcoming vehicles since last year's CES when it introduced Yui. So it's no surprise that this year it announced it's teaming up with NVIDIA to bring that plan to fruition. Both companies appeared on stage at NVIDIAs press event alongside the I.D. Buzz electric microbus for the announcement.
The two companies said they would initially work on an "Intelligent Co-Pilot" system that will gather data from both in and outside the car. Throw in some gesture and natural language voice controls and then fuse all that with what the AI has learned about the driver and you got yourself a helpful AI assistant.
So when the I.D. Buzz hits the market in 2022 expect it to ship with some sort of virtual co-pilot.
