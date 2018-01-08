NVIDIA and Volkswagen team up to build an AI co-pilot

The two companies said they would initially work on an "Intelligent Co-Pilot" system that will gather data from both in and outside the car. Throw in some gesture and natural language voice controls and then fuse all that with what the AI has learned about the driver and you got yourself a helpful AI assistant.

So when the I.D. Buzz hits the market in 2022 expect it to ship with some sort of virtual co-pilot.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.