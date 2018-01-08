Samsung is the latest to try modernizing the whiteboard

Samsung isn't just limiting its CES launches to your home -- it wants to spruce up your meetings, too. It's releasing a Flip digital whiteboard (or "interactive digital flip chart" in Samsung speak) that can take on collaborative screens like the Google Jamboard. The 55-inch 4K display lets up to four people draw or add content at once, whether they're using their fingers or a dual-sided pen. And as the name suggests, you're not locked to a landscape view. You can flip the display vertical if you're writing a list or just don't have room for a wide screen, and it can be wall-mounted if it's going to be a permanent fixture.
You can connect devices either wirelessly or through USB, and share your screen if you want to see what's on someone's PC or phone. Want to see it in your office? Samsung hasn't disclosed pricing just yet, but the Flip will be available in both Europe and the US later in January. It's certainly not the first digital whiteboard and is arguably targeting a tough-to-crack market -- you have to really want to move past old-school markers. Samsung does have plenty of experience with connected devices and big screens, though, so it might have an edge.
