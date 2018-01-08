Sennheiser's latest wireless earbuds are an alternative to Beats X

The CX 6.00 has a few unique tricks, like the ability to pair with two devices at once (so you can listen to audio from your phone and computer simultaneously, say) and support for 3-way calling. Otherwise, Sennheiser is introducing another pair of cans at CES: The HD 820, an update for the company's lauded HD 800 line of headphones. The key new feature are discs of Gorilla Glass that cup the outside of each can to allegedly reflect escaping sound back toward 'absorber chambers' to minimize resonance. This audio ambrosia doesn't come cheap, though: The HD 820 will retail for $2,400 in early summer.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.