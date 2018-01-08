Smartenna+ emulates seven TV antennas to find the best OTA signal

Believe it or not, some people still get their television signal over the air (OTA) from antennas. It's one way cord-cutters can watch local television without purchasing a cable subscription. Getting good reception, though, can be tricky. Channel Master's new Smartenna+ is an amplified, indoor TV antenna that uses in internal computer processor to analyze the signals at your home and choose the best one for you.
Made by Ethertronics, the antenna has seven different antenna reception patterns, which is like placing seven antennas around your room to pull in a good broadcast signal. It can also adjust the reception pattern with the touch of a button, which means you don't have to adjust any rabbit ears to get a better signal. "The continued growth of cord cutting has created a market boom for TV antennas, but getting good indoor reception can be a frustrating experience," said Ethertronics' COO Vahid Manian in a statement. "By incorporating Active Steering, Channel Master has delivered a breakthrough product in SMARTenna+ that brings a level of performance and convenience to indoor TV reception that has never existed before."
