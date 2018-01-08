Tougher WiFi security will keep you safe at the coffee shop

You'll also see safeguards even when people have terrible passwords, and a simplified security process for devices that have either a tiny display or none at all (say, wearable devices or smart home gadgets). And companies or governments that need stricter security will have access to a 192-bit security suite.

WPA3 should arrive sometime in 2018, and comes on the back of other improvements like more thorough testing to catch potential vulnerabilities before they require emergency patches. These initiatives aren't going to guarantee airtight security when you're at the coffee shop, but they could at least eliminate some of WiFi's more worrying flaws.