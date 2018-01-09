Alienware's control hub redesign folds in your game library

It's "New year, new me" for Dell's Alienware Command Center. The software control hub that comes preinstalled in Alienware computers now has a unified gaming library that pulls all your titles regardless of source, so you can see them all in one place. You can also set profiles for specific games, tailoring your system's thermals, power management, overclocking, lighting and peripheral controls to your favorite first person shooter or RPG. Those who have been curious about overclocking but worried about breaking their computers can also experiment with the redesigned tool that lets you toy with clock speeds and voltage. Before you can save your custom overclocking profiles, Alienware's system will test your settings and won't let you use your new setups unless they're safe.
Dell also updated the Area 51 desktop slightly by removing a USB port from the front as well as using LEDs that can now show up to 16.8 million colors. You can also use the revamped Alienware Command Center to set the lighting effects not just for your tower, but for your attached mouse and keyboard, should they have lights as well.
The redesign also lets you pick between a light or dark color scheme - the latter of which should be popular with those who like gaming in the dark. The new Command Center will be available this month at no extra cost.
Dell also unveiled a version of its Inspiron gaming desktop, which is available for $799 starting today. It'll be equipped with eighth-generation Intel processors, and you now get the option of NVIDIA's GTX 1050 Ti, 1060 or 1080 graphics chips in addition to the AMD configurations that were available before. This is a modest set of updates for Dell's gaming products this year, but 2018's only just beginning and we expect to see more soon.
