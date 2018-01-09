Alienware's control hub redesign folds in your game library

Dell also updated the Area 51 desktop slightly by removing a USB port from the front as well as using LEDs that can now show up to 16.8 million colors. You can also use the revamped Alienware Command Center to set the lighting effects not just for your tower, but for your attached mouse and keyboard, should they have lights as well.

The redesign also lets you pick between a light or dark color scheme - the latter of which should be popular with those who like gaming in the dark. The new Command Center will be available this month at no extra cost.

Dell also unveiled a version of its Inspiron gaming desktop, which is available for $799 starting today. It'll be equipped with eighth-generation Intel processors, and you now get the option of NVIDIA's GTX 1050 Ti, 1060 or 1080 graphics chips in addition to the AMD configurations that were available before. This is a modest set of updates for Dell's gaming products this year, but 2018's only just beginning and we expect to see more soon.

