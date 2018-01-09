Show More Results

Putting Alexa inside a pair of smartglasses makes a lot of sense

Mini screen inside the Vuzix's AR specs makes tiny, more useful Echo Show.

Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
8h ago in Wearables
Comments
220 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Vuzix has been a regular at CES for years, crafting head-mounted displays and smartglasses often aimed at businesses -- or very enthused wearable fans. The Vuzix Blade, its latest pair of augmented reality spectacles, tries to balance that B2B / consumer sales pitch by adding a voice assistant. Amazon Alexa's newest home is a pair of smartglasses.

    Firstly, the crush of a CES evening show is never the best place to test out a voice assistant: You need a strong connection to make her receptive to your requests. So, pretty much all my Alexa queries fell on deaf robot ears.

    Fortunately, the Blade worked in every other way -- and most of us know how Alexa works by now, so I'm giving it the benefit of the doubt. A Vuzix spokesman reiterated that the smartglasses work with every Alexa skill open to developers. If you can do it with a smart speaker, then you can do it with these.

    The Blade has one advantage over your audio-only Echo speaker, however. In typical Vuzix fashion, there's a floating screen running Android, offering visual assistance to your voice commands. Ask for directions, and the Blade smartglasses will show you the way. This is where the business uses shine, too: with an AR app, a fictional engineer look at a broken circuit board gets the glasses to identify what's wrong, and order the parts immediately through Amazon.

    Here at CES, I was wearing prototype hardware on sale to developers. It's a cool $1,800 for these, and the hardware is a little uncomfortable on the nose after a few minutes. Fortunately, the final version is expected to cost a nudge over half of that: $1,000.

    Yes, of course an Echo Dot is still way, way cheaper, but Vuzix's Blade demonstrates that Amazon Alexa has the potential to turn into something far more than a tech curio that gathers dust somewhere in your living room.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

    In this article: alexa, amazon, ces2018, gear, video, VoiceAssistant, vuzix, vuzixblade, wearables
    By Mat Smith @thatmatsmith

    Mat once failed an audition to be the Milkybar Kid, an advert creation that pushed white chocolate on gluttonous British children. Two decades later, having repressed that early rejection, he completed a three-year teaching stint in Japan with help from world-class internet and a raft of bizarre DS titles. After a few years heading up Engadget's coverage from Japan, covering high-tech toilets and robot restaurants, he heads up our UK bureau in London.

    220 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr