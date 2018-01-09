Toyota is the latest automaker to add Alexa to its cars

Using Alexa in your car is getting more ubiquitous. Ford, Hyundai and Volkswagen all have plans for Amazon's voice control tech, and third parties like Anker, Panasonic, Garmin and Logitech have their own strategy to help you use Alexa while you drive. Now, Toyota has plans to include Amazon's intelligent assistant in select Toyota and Lexus vehicles starting this year. The company also announced at CES that more models will include Alexa via the Toyota Entune and Lexus Enform in-car app systems in 2019.
Once you've enabled Alexa in your Toyota or Lexus, you can ask it do to pretty much everything you might at home, including adjusting your smart thermostat, adding items to your shopping list and listening to music or audiobooks with a voice command. "Voice services are rapidly becoming more popular and through our integration with Amazon Alexa, Toyota and Lexus customers will soon be able to easily speak to Alexa in their cars while on-the-go," said Toyota's Zack Hicks in a statement.
