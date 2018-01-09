Whirlpool and Yummly will stop you from wasting food

Yummly's app has been reengineered with computer vision smarts that'll come in handy when you've got a half-stocked refrigerator and no idea what to eat. Use your smartphone's camera to scan all of the items in the coolbox and its computer vision chops will divine a recipe for you.

Once you've decided what you're going to cook, the information will be pushed to one of a new range of Whirlpool cookers. A small, 5-inch wide touchscreen on the stovetop will then display step-by-step instructions for each phase of the recipe.

So, it'll tell you when you've got to throw your chicken, or asparagus, into the pan, and then when the requisite time has elapsed, tell you to turn it over. And, the hope is, you'll be able to churn out better-looking, and better-tasting, meals with what would otherwise go to waste.

Unfortunately, the future of cooking is still a few months away, and even when it gets here, it's going to be at the higher end of the price spectrum. But it's something to bear in mind when it comes to getting your kitchen replaced in the next couple of years.

Nicole Lee contributed to this report.

