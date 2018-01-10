NVIDIA updates video drivers to help address CPU memory security (updated)

Most of the updates are available now, although Tesla and GRID users will have to wait until late January.

There's no mention of whether or not NVIDIA's fixes will affect performance. Microsoft has warned that some Spectre fixes could bog down older PCs, but that won't necessarily be true for graphics drivers. NVIDIA had already promised updates for its Shield devices.

NVIDIA's fixes illustrate just how much of a headache Meltdown and Spectre have become. While they don't affect absolutely every aspect of computing, they're pervasive enough that it's virtually certain you use something which requires an update, even if it's not the actual target of the vulnerability.

Update: The original article suggested that the GPUs themselves were at risk, which isn't correct; NVIDIA is just patching its drivers to mitigate the impact of CPU issues. We apologize for the error.