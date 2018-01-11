Show More Results

A robot kicked my ass in Scrabble at CES

But at least I got an adorable pencil sharpener.

Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
4h ago in Robots
Comments
105 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Look, there's plenty of boring industrial robots on the floor of the Las Vegas convention center for CES. But I've got to hand it to the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) -- it really knows how to make a demo fun and interactive. The company combined a number of its technologies into a robot that is able to sit and play Scrabble against a human opponent ... and win.

    This isn't some "AI" playing you in a digital world, to be clear. The humanoid machine, powered by what ITRI calls its Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots, plays a physical (if slightly modified) game of Scrabble. Instead of tiny tiles with letters on them, the company used small wooden blocks like a child might play with. This, of course, means the board is slightly larger, but otherwise it is a standard Scrabble layout.

    It's hard not to be impressed by all the moving parts here. For one, the robot has to learn and understand the rules of the game and the best strategies for winning. It also needs to be able to see and recognize the game pieces and the spots on the board. That means it can read the letters on the cubes and identify the double-letter and triple-word score spots. And, last but not least, it needs the dexterity to place the pieces on the board and not disturb the existing letters -- which is especially difficult when you're laying down two words next to each other to rack up those two-letter combos.

    Suffice to say, the robot kicked my ass. But that's OK. At the end, it congratulated me on a good game and handed me an adorable robot-shaped pencil sharpener.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

    In this article: ces2018, gear, hands-on, IndustrialTechnologyResearchInstitute, ITRI, robots, scrabble, video
    By Terrence O'Brien @TerrenceOBrien

    After a brief stint in the IT industry, Terrence made the transition to tech journalism and never looked back. Early in his career he took a particular interest in the intersection of technology and politics. Now, as managing editor of Engadget, he helps lead an impressive team of reporters that explores how that tech permeates our society. He's appeared on RT, NY1, The Brian Lehrer Show, WSJ Radio and ABC Radio. In his downtime Terrence brews beer and collects hobbies at an alarming rate.

    105 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr