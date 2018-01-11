Cubinote prints colorful sticky notes from your smartphone

This works well because while the Cubinote features Bluetooth, it's also a WiFi device, making it possible to connect to your phone from a long distance. It's essentially like connecting to a Nest Cam or another Internet of Things product. One of the best parts about it is that the sticky paper it prints doesn't leave any residue where you place it, so you don't have to worry about the notes dirtying up your monitor, desk or anywhere else you stick them.

The only downside is that it's not cheap: Cubinote's pricing its namesake sticky note printer at $149, which seems like a lot of money for such a niche product. If you like it, though, you can pick it up in March from Amazon and other retailers.