Don’t call it a dildo: Kiiroo and OhMiBod on the future of sex toys

CES may have a complicated relationship with sex, but one company has made it its mission to destigmatize doing it at the world's largest technology conference. For the past seven years, the family-run sex toy manufacturer OhMiBod has made the trek to Las Vegas in an attempt to gain mainstream distribution for its line of tech-savvy pleasure products.

This year, the company has partnered with one of the leaders in interactive sex toys, Kiiroo, to create an internet-connected vibrator that can communicate with the Fleshlight-branded Launch male masturbator. OhMiBod's Fuse claims to be the first of its kind to offer bi-directional control -- basically, allowing either the stroker or the vibrator to send sensations to the other device from long distances. Both devices also promise to sync with VR and traditional porn and can be used by webcam models to give their clients an extra-sensory experience.

The Fuse can be purchased online for and you can see the devices for yourself at the Las Vegas Convention Center's South hall through the remainder of CES. The Kiiroo Launch is now available for $220 and the OhMiBod Fuse can be had for $150.

I sat down with Kiiroo founder Toon Timmermans and OhMiBod's Suki and Brian Dunham to talk about the future of long-distance love at CES 2018 and learned a lesson interactive sex toy branding. Whatever you do, don't call it a dildo!