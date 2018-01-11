The Moto Z's keyboard mod feels like an imperfect blast from the past

The keyboard does have some nice flourishes, though. When closed, the Mod covers the camera entirely. Once you slide it open, however, the camera is revealed, and you can snap some photos by mashing the enter key. A bright-blue LED confirms that the keyboard is connected and drawing power, and next to that is a caps-lock light. A caps-lock light! There are discrete buttons for the question mark and the single quote, too, which actually made me slightly giddy upon discovery.

Livermorium deserves the benefit of the doubt -- it may well fix most of the issues I mentioned above before the final units start reaching its Indiegogo backers. For me, the keyboard's biggest drawback is more fundamental: There's a limit to how fast you can type on a keyboard this wide with two thumbs. That's why I was more than happy to give up my OG Droid in 2010, and it wasn't long before the rest of the industry moved on too from these designs, too. Still, who knows? BlackBerry is also bullish on the idea of physical keyboards, so maybe Livermorium is making something more valuable than we realize.

