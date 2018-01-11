Sony's plan for Xperia phones in 2018 includes dual cameras

It took Sony until 2018 to finally add fingerprint sensors to its Xperia phones, which is beyond fashionably late to the party. Now that that overdue feature is (thankfully) out of the way, the company needs to focus on how else it can catch up to its competitors. We chatted with Don Mesa, Sony Mobile's vice president of marketing for North America, to see what's coming next and why it took the company so long to get here. Oh, and we got a closer look at the latest version of the quirky Xperia Ear Open Style concept wireless earbuds too. Check out the video to see it all.

