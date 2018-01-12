Dolby knows what you're watching based on your breath

If you thought it was creepy that technology lets networks know what you're watching, you'd better sit down. It turns out that Poppy Crum, chief scientist at Dolby Labs, has been researching how our bodies and emotions react to what we see and hear. Don't panic, though. All that information is being used to understand how to make us feel more when we watch a Hollywood epic. "In the cinema, we can measure exhalants [...] and be able to tell what movie they're watching, just by the chemical signature," Crum told Engadget on stage at CES. And you thought clearing your browser history was enough to cover your tracks.

