This might be the Game Boy's ultimate form

Not much has changed -- in a good way -- but I really liked the idea (and feel) of a metal Game Boy. While controls and design haven't changed, Hyperkin does plan to upgrade the audio-out for anyone that likes to make their own chip tunes with old Nintendo tech: This prototype will evolve to include left and right audio for stereo as well as an audio amp. The team is even trying to add LSDJ chip tune software to the device internally.

Beyond audio, the final device will also have a USB-C charging port (it's currently rocking an old-school AC port), while the screen will include an RGB wheel to cycle through color options, including that classic yellowish-greenish palette of the very first Game Boy. More details are set to come at E3 2018, with a production unit scheduled to appear -- including that all-important price. Hyperkin says it expects the device to cost less than $100.

