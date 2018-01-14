Show More Results

Image credit: Richard Lawler / Engadget
Retro-bit brought brand-new Sega accessories to CES

Cables and controllers for your Genesis, Saturn or Dreamcast.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Gadgetry
While Nintendo's 'classic' consoles have soaked up much of the retro love lately, Sega fans do have something to look forward to. The last booth I stopped by at CES 2018 was one of my favorites, as Retro-bit showed off new officially-licensed accessories it's releasing for Sega consoles later this year, including (but not limited to) Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to get my hands on any of these controllers to see how they match up with the originals, but it's nice to see them upgraded with modern capabilities like USB and Bluetooth.

