Army base pulls Chinese security cameras over 'negative perception'

There had been concerns about security holes in some cameras' firmware, but Hikvision made patches available within a week of learning of the flaws. It has routinely promised that its cameras are secure, and that its state-owned shareholder doesn't have a say over its daily affairs. It hasn't been formally accused of spying.

Not this will reassure everyone. The House Committee on Small Business is planning a hearing on January 30th where it will discuss internet security risks for small business, and it's singling out Hikvision for security questions. Whether or not there's any merit to the suspicions, it's clear that even the slightest hint of a Chinese government connection is enough to raise security fears in the current American climate.