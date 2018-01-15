Toyota caves to pressure and adds CarPlay to new models

A spokesperson told MacRumors that CarPlay would initially be limited to US models, and that there's no wireless option. Also, there's no mention of Android Auto. If you carry an Android phone, you'll have to use the Avalon's Alexa voice control and smartwatch support. You do get Qi wireless charging and a WiFi hotspot feature, however.

Toyota hasn't outlined pricing for the Avalon, but its role as Toyota's flagship sedan suggests it won't be trivial. As such, the car giant isn't quite going toe-to-toe with smartphone-friendly rivals like Honda or Volkswagen, which offer Android Auto and CarPlay across a wide range of designs. It'll be a while before you can get a seamless smartphone interface in a new Corolla. Even so, it's good to know that the feature is at least on the horizon -- this closes a gaping hole and lets you focus your buying decision more on driving dynamics and style than on in-car tech.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from NAIAS 2018!