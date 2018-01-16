Curve's payment-switching smart card goes live in the UK

Like the thought of switching payment methods for a purchase long after you've left the store? You now have a chance to try it. Curve has launched its smart card in the UK, letting you not only consolidate your credit cards (currently just Mastercard) and debit cards, but switch between them for payments up to 2 weeks after the transaction. If you know you're going to hit your credit limit, for instance, you can switch a purchase to debit to give yourself some breathing room.
The companion mobile app also adds a slight twist to the smart card formula by placing an emphasis on financial management. You should have a better sense of your spending habits, and you can lock cards if need be. Curve is promising that you can use your cards overseas without currency exchange fees or other unstated costs.
It's currently free to sign up for a Curve card, although spending £50 for Premium promises additional rewards. Just be ready to wait, especially if you're outside of the UK. Other European countries won't get access until sometime later, and the goal is to "eventually" make Curve available worldwide. The question is whether or not there will be enough demand for it. All-in-one cards don't have a strong track record -- and while payment switching is certainly helpful, it's not necessary for everyone.