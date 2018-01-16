Curve's payment-switching smart card goes live in the UK

The companion mobile app also adds a slight twist to the smart card formula by placing an emphasis on financial management. You should have a better sense of your spending habits, and you can lock cards if need be. Curve is promising that you can use your cards overseas without currency exchange fees or other unstated costs.

It's currently free to sign up for a Curve card, although spending £50 for Premium promises additional rewards. Just be ready to wait, especially if you're outside of the UK. Other European countries won't get access until sometime later, and the goal is to "eventually" make Curve available worldwide. The question is whether or not there will be enough demand for it. All-in-one cards don't have a strong track record -- and while payment switching is certainly helpful, it's not necessary for everyone.