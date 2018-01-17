Lyft and Aptiv will partner on self-driving cars beyond CES

This year at CES, ride-hailing app company Lyft partnered with Aptiv, an autonomous tech company, for a pilot program involving self-driving cars. Modified BMWs were available for on-demand rides to up to 20 destinations within Las Vegas as part of the demonstration. Now, it appears that this program was so successful that TechCrunch reports that both companies have announced they will extend their partnership.
We don't have many details about this, though we've reached out to Lyft for further clarification. Right now, all we know is that the companies are in talks to do a second pilot program, similar to what they demonstrated at CES, somewhere else in the U.S.
You can take a look at the Aptiv/Lyft cars in the gallery below, and read about our own experiences taking a ride in the cars. It will be interesting to see how the two companies develop their partnership and how they choose to move forward with their second pilot program.