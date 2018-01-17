Show More Results

Image credit: Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget
The most eye-catching cars and tech from NAIAS 2018 in Detroit

Also starring the Michelin Man and a racecar driver made of Lego bricks.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
9h ago in Transportation
Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget

The North American International Auto Show's press and industry preview week is winding down, but the show is far from over. Next week the NAIAS opens to the public and if can't make it to the Mitten State yourself but still want a peek at what's tucked inside Detroit's Cobo Center, we've got you covered. HoloLens and VR? Check. A Chevy pick-up with snowmobile treads for tires? Mhrm. Same goes for a Mercedes G-Class Wagon trapped inside a brick of "amber" resin. Hell, we even got the Michelin Man to flex his muscles for a photo. There's a lot to see, so kick back, pour yourself a frosty beverage and peep the slideshow below on the biggest monitor available.

Gallery: The coolest cars and tech from NAIAS 2018 | 56 Photos

56

Click here to catch up on the latest news from NAIAS 2018.

