Nintendo unveils Labo, DIY cardboard add-ons for the Switch

Clearly Nintendo intends this to be a discovery tool for youngsters to learn and play, repurposing the Switch to augment a dynamic constructive experience. At first glance, it's hard to gauge how this system will play out: Kids will probably shred through the cardboard just by using it, yet that keeps the system's cost low and could open the door for homebrewed hacks. Heck, it's cheaper to download a cardboard design for a custom controller than 3D-print one. Whether kids will be motivated to repurpose their console for 'edutainment' instead of using it to just play games is another question.

Labo goes on sale on April 20th in the US and April 27th in Europe. If you live in New York or San Francisco, Nintendo is putting on 3-hour Labo Studio hands-on events -- but you can only attend by bringing a 6-12 year old kid. Space is limited, so register now.