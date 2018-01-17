Teach valuable STEM skills with electronic papercraft noisemakers

Dubbed "Papier Machine", this interactive booklet is actually a compendium of six electronic toys that you can tear out, assemble and play music with. Each page is silkscreened with conductive silver ink (similar to the stuff used in touchscreen-enabled gloves) and the entire kit includes everything else you'll need to complete each activity: button cell batteries, a tiny sound chip, piezoelectric elements and so on.

With the Papier Machine book, you'll be able to create a basic working keyboard, race magnetic marbles around a gyroscopic racetrack, build a paper wind chime that plays evolving electronica melodies, and a whole bunch more. The booklet is currently an ongoing Kickstarter project (having hit $34,000 of its $55,000 funding goal as of the time of this post's publication with 33 days left). Each kit is going for €35 ($43) as part of the project's early bird pricing. Should it fully fund, the company hopes to begin shipping product to backers starting July, 2018.