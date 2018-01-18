'Battlefield 1' DLC adds aerial-only battles and more next month

The add-on also brings a counter to those aircraft in conventional modes (the AA Rocket Gun) and a slew of new maps built around more of World War I's larger battles, such as Passchendaele, the Somme and Caporetto. Six more guns and two new aircraft also promise to add some variety.

You'll need a Premium Pass to see what "Apocalypse" entails. That's a bit of a pain when some of Battlefield 1's extras have been available for free, but this definitely isn't a small addition. If you play regularly but thought things were getting stale, this could keep it fresh for a while longer.