Second ‘Tomb Raider’ trailer adds welcome backstory to all the action

If you played the 2013 Tomb Raider game (itself a reboot of the series) and follow-up Rise of the Tomb Raider, you'll recognize their influence in the new trailer. Not just the extensive bow-and-arrow action, either: While Angelina Jolie played Lara Croft as a Jane Bond-meets-Indiana Jones globetrotting adventurer, Alicia Vikander embodies a much greener but determined heroine. Also a very durable one, as she endures nature's beatdown and emerges a bold yet grimy survivor, which mirrors the new games' overarching theme. (Destiny's Child's Survivor playing in the background is far from subtle.)

Tomb Raider is directed by Norwegian Roar Uthaug and written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and also stars Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained) and Dominic West (The Wire, 300). The film arrives in theaters on March 16th.