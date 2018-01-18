Wikipedia explains how those late-night reading binges happen

Based on the data they compiled in November 2017 -- you can download that right here along with data from December -- most clicks come from external sources like Google. That's not exactly surprising since one in three people visit a topic on Wikipedia after it gets mentioned in the media. Fans of The Crown, for instance, flock to the website after watching an episode. Sixty percent of the links people visit are internal links, though, which means most people tend to view another article when they visit. For example, looking up net neutrality led people to visit former President Obama's, open-source software's and the first amendment's pages:

The Wikimedia Foundation says the datasets can help researchers understand Wikipedia reader behavior. If you're simply curious what other people who have the tendency to spend hours on the website are reading, though, don't worry -- you don't need to have a scientific reason to access them.