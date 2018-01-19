Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Getty Images for SXSW
save
Save
share

David Chang’s Netflix series ‘Ugly Delicious’ debuts February 23rd

He’ll travel the world exploring food, culture and identity.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
5h ago in AV
Comments
117 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Getty Images for SXSW

David Chang, the chef and restaurateur behind the ever-growing Momofuku family of restaurants, has a new show in the works -- a Netflix series called Ugly Delicious. In the series, he'll travel the world eating at notable restaurants with writers, entertainers and other chefs and they'll explore topics like culture, authenticity and identity and how they relate to food. Chang told Eater that in more recent years, he had really begun to embrace the Korean food he grew up with but chose not to cook as a young chef. "As I've gotten older, I've embraced all the things that I truly love eating," he said. "I'm not embarrassed about it anymore. Now I'm just like, I don't give a fuck."

Chang has appeared on a number of shows over the years. He hosted the first season of the Anthony Bourdain-produced Mind of a Chef -- a PBS show at the time though its sixth and most recent season was picked up by Facebook Watch -- and also appeared in the second season of Netflix's hit series Chef's Table. You've probably also spotted him in other programs like Top Chef, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, The Layover and even an episode of Billions last year. Next month, Chang will also cover Korean food and culture for NBC as a 2018 winter Olympics correspondent.

Ugly Delicious, a title that comes from a hashtag he often uses on Instagram, will premiere on Netflix on February 23rd. Check out a clip below wherein Chang and comedian Ali Wong discuss what really makes a Vietnamese restaurant good.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr