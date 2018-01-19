Google releases fix for Chromecast WiFi bug

Google has started rolling out a patch that will prevent Cast-enabled devices from killing your WiFi connection. Multiple complaints reported over the past few weeks revealed that Android devices' Cast feature suffers from a WiFi bug. Apparently, they sometimes beam too much data at a very high speed in a very short amount of time, slowing down and even disrupting WiFi connections when you try to Cast to Chromecast, Google Home and Android TVs. Routers from various manufacturers are susceptible to the issue, including those from TP-Link, ASUS, Linksys, Netgear and Synology.