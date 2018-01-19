Nintendo Labo kits are available to pre-order

On the heels of the Nintendo Labo unveiling, the DIY cardboard accessories and associated software for the Switch are now available to pre-order on Amazon. You can grab three (overpriced) sets, two of which pack the cardboard sheets and software that you can craft into a quirky gameplay experience. The other includes stickers and colored tape for added customization (currently UK only), which at £8.99 sees Nintendo going to YouTube influencer-like lengths to squeeze cash from parents.
The centrepiece is the $80 (£70) robot kit (dubbed Toy-Con 2), glimpsed in the Nintendo Labo announcement vid, that'll transform you into a rampaging battle-bot, complete with materials to make a cardboard backpack and headset (which holds the Joy-Con controllers) and some makeshift bolts.
For 70 bucks (£60), you can grab the Toy-Con 1: Variety Kit, which includes materials to make the Toy-Con RC Car, Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con House, Toy-Con Motorbike, and Toy-Con Piano. Everything is set to ship April 20th in the US and a week later in the UK.