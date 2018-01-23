Apple's latest iOS update brings Siri news briefs and HomePod support

Not surprisingly, 11.2.5 is also key to unlocking support for the HomePod speaker. If you happen to score Apple's Siri-savvy device, you can set it up and transfer all your account details in one fell swoop.

The release comes alongside a slew of updates for the Apple TV, Apple Watch and macOS, although they're mostly minor. The biggest improvements come for Mac users: macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 fixes a number of security issues (such as running code when playing malicious sound files), while those still running Sierra or El Capitan are getting fixes for Meltdown.