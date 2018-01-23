Google Assistant can match your voice to your Netflix profile

You can already use Google Assistant to play Netflix, but it becomes a hassle if you have more than one Netflix profile. You probably don't want to muck up a partner's recommendations just because you couldn't bother to reach for the remote. Well, you won't have to risk it from now on: Google has revealed that Assistant can now match your voice to a specific Netflix profile. You don't have to do more than link the profile in the Google Home app's video settings.