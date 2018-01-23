Google Assistant can match your voice to your Netflix profile

You can already use Google Assistant to play Netflix, but it becomes a hassle if you have more than one Netflix profile. You probably don't want to muck up a partner's recommendations just because you couldn't bother to reach for the remote. Well, you won't have to risk it from now on: Google has revealed that Assistant can now match your voice to a specific Netflix profile. You don't have to do more than link the profile in the Google Home app's video settings.
So long as you use voice matching in the first place, this should make hands-free Netflix control reatively painless in a busy household. You can tell your Google Home to resume playing and know that it'll return to your Narcos marathon instead of your roommate's Mudbound session. Really, this is another step toward voice assistants that are genuinely ready for whole homes, not just individuals.