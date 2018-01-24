Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 on February 25th

From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018

According to the rumors going around, the device's 12-megapixel shooter will be able to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures. As you might know, f-stop pertains to the opening that lets light into the camera. The bigger the number is, the smaller the opening and the smaller the amount of light that can go in. Having the ability to let more light in could improve a phone camera's performance in low lighting. Of course, we still don't know if this is the feature Samsung's hinting at -- we'll just have to wait for the big reveal a month from now.